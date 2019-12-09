Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mariah Carey's 'Merry Christmas' Album Jingles Back to Top 10 on Billboard 200 Chart

Billboard.com Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
The top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart just got a little more festive, as Mariah Carey’s 1994 Merry Christmas album has returned,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Jonas Brothers' 'Like It's Christmas' & Mariah Carey's 'Merry Christmas' Make Waves on the Charts | Billboard News

Jonas Brothers' 'Like It's Christmas' & Mariah Carey's 'Merry Christmas' Make Waves on the Charts | Billboard News 01:22

 Jonas Brothers' 'Like It's Christmas' & Mariah Carey's 'Merry Christmas' Make Waves on the Charts | Billboard News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.