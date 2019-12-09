Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Doreen turns on Christmas lights

Express and Star Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
The 'Queen of the Black Country' headed to Walsall where she was the star of the show at a Christmas lights switch on.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay | Taste and See Tampa Bay 01:08

 Busch Gardens transforms into a beautiful Christmas wonderland with three million sparkling lights, holiday shopping, festive foods, sing-along train, exciting shows and of course, visits with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.