The Golden Globes Majorly Snubs Female Directors For the 5th Consecutive Year

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

As Natalie Portman once said, here are the all male nominees. The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday morning, and for the fifth consecutive year, no women have been... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published Golden Globes boss shrugs off lack of nods for female directors 00:35 The president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is defending the organisation's decision not to honour women directors at the Golden Globes, insisting films should be judged on merit and not gender.