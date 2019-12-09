Kamala Harris and 26 Democratic Senators Demand Trump Fire Stephen Miller: He’s Driven By ‘White Supremacy’

Dozens of Democratic senators, led by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sent a letter to the White House Monday demanding President Donald Trump fire “white nationalist” Stephen Miller, HuffPost reported. The letter comes after a group published leaked emails from Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, in which he shared white supremacist articles and advised Breitbart’s […]

