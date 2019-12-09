Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kamala Harris and 26 Democratic Senators Demand Trump Fire Stephen Miller: He’s Driven By ‘White Supremacy’

Mediaite Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Dozens of Democratic senators, led by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sent a letter to the White House Monday demanding President Donald Trump fire “white nationalist” Stephen Miller, HuffPost reported. The letter comes after a group published leaked emails from Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, in which he shared white supremacist articles and advised Breitbart’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pavadore_rich

PAV..🎄🎅🇺🇲 How can "Senators' Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris, all Democratic presidential ca… https://t.co/TWYy1ffmcB 6 hours ago

massRN

Susan Mocsny Thomas Nearly a month after hundreds of Stephen Miller's leaked emails reveal he was encouraging Breitbart to parrot white… https://t.co/t4HPjyObU1 1 day ago

sherpeace

sherrie miranda Stephen Miller's leaked emails reveal he was encouraging Breitbart to parrot white nationalist websites, more than… https://t.co/VkykD2Rxp9 2 days ago

meowther

J D Huff RT @oliverdarcy: 27 Democratic senators send letter to White House calling for Stephen Miller to be fired, saying the leaked emails to Brei… 2 days ago

amici09

Amici Journal Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and a large group of Democratic senators have signed a letter that will be sent to th… https://t.co/uhD5BbEwGc 3 days ago

peggyweyn

Peggy W #Reigns4ever RT @jewishaction: YES. @SenKamalaHarris is leading a group of Democratic Senators calling for immediate removal of Stephen Miller. “Mr. Mi… 4 days ago

canunaynay

@canunaynay RT @ShelliDrummer4: Nearly a month after hundreds of Stephen Miller's leaked emails reveal he was encouraging Breitbart to parrot white nat… 4 days ago

TrumpIQis30

cg #ImpeachAndRemove RT @PapaESoCo: After hundreds of Stephen Miller's leaked emails reveal he was encouraging Breitbart to parrot white nationalist websites, m… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.