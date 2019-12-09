Chris Wallace Pushes Back on Ken Starr: Trump Impeachment Allegations ‘Far Broader’ Than Clinton Lying About Sex
Monday, 9 December 2019 () Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called out former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr for downplaying the impeachment allegations against President Donald Trump, Monday, claiming that the charges are “not narrow, but far broader than the Clinton impeachment,” and “a much bigger issue than whether or not Bill Clinton lied about sex.” “I just want to […]
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called out former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr for downplaying the impeachment allegations against President Donald Trump, Monday, claiming that the charges are “not narrow, but far broader than the Clinton impeachment,” and “a much bigger issue than whether or...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Jim Fiorentino Push back against Ken Starr https://t.co/ZTbbULFyz5 1 day ago
John Ryan RT @Shem_Infinite: Credit where credit is due, Chris Wallace did a great job with this interview. He repeatedly points out the truth and Co… 2 days ago