Chris Wallace Pushes Back on Ken Starr: Trump Impeachment Allegations ‘Far Broader’ Than Clinton Lying About Sex

Mediaite Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called out former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr for downplaying the impeachment allegations against President Donald Trump, Monday, claiming that the charges are “not narrow, but far broader than the Clinton impeachment,” and “a much bigger issue than whether or not Bill Clinton lied about sex.” “I just want to […]
Credit: Rumble - Published
News video: Wallace Pushes Back on Ken Starr: Trump Impeachment Allegations ‘Far Broader’ Than Clinton

Wallace Pushes Back on Ken Starr: Trump Impeachment Allegations ‘Far Broader’ Than Clinton 02:09

