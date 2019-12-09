Iris West-Allen & Lois Lane Team Up in Part Two of 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
Monday, 9 December 2019 () Iris West-Allen and Lois Lane read up on a solution in this still from tonight’s Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two episode. In the new hour, the group uses Ray’s (Brandon Routh) invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) sends Iris (Candice Patton), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois [...]
Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover Sneak Peek - Heroes Assemble (HD)
The CW will present its biggest DC crossover ever with CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS airing across five different episodes of the network’s hit superhero series and spanning two quarters (December 2019 and January 2020)....