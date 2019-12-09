Michael Douglas Wishes Dad Kirk Douglas Happy 103rd Birthday & Celebrates Golden Globes Nod!
Monday, 9 December 2019 () It’s a big day for the Douglas family! It was announced that Michael Douglas earned a Golden Globe nomination on Monday (December 9) for Best Actor – TV Series Musical or Comedy for his role in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method. Monday also happens to be the 75-year-old actor’s dad Kirk Douglas‘ 103rd birthday! [...]
Happy 103rd birthday Kirk Douglas! In celebration, we're looking back at our time spent with the legendary Hollywood star at the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he presented his son Michael Douglas with the Excellence in Film award.
