Michael Douglas Wishes Dad Kirk Douglas Happy 103rd Birthday & Celebrates Golden Globes Nod!

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

It’s a big day for the Douglas family! It was announced that Michael Douglas earned a Golden Globe nomination on Monday (December 9) for Best Actor – TV Series Musical or Comedy for his role in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method. Monday also happens to be the 75-year-old actor’s dad Kirk Douglas‘ 103rd birthday! [...] 👓 View full article

