Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kirk Douglas celebrates 103rd birthday, gets sweet tributes from Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Happy Birthday, Kirk Douglas!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Celebrity Birthday: Kirk Douglas

Celebrity Birthday: Kirk Douglas 00:45

 On the 9th of December, Kirk Douglas celebrates his birthday!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fearless45_MAGA

Fearless45_MAGA #IFB #KAG #MAGA Kirk Douglas celebrates 103rd birthday, gets sweet tributes from Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones https://t.co/xq8aztHswV 2 days ago

CouponsDeals_

Coupons Discounts Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Father-in-Law Kirk Douglas’ 103rd Birthday with Throwback… https://t.co/SoU2jaLfU2 3 days ago

AnikeRange

Anike Range-Todd Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas celebrates his 103rd birthday https://t.co/Qo1aYFrHcd 3 days ago

jorienapop

joriena gouws Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas celebrates his 103rd birthday https://t.co/opeWlsc80E 4 days ago

JustGoldenIdeas

ClassAddsSA Wow, this is a blessing https://t.co/mDImNQpMwj 4 days ago

SilviaE71071006

Silvia Elizabeth Palacios Kirk Douglas celebrates 103rd birthday, found meaning in Judaism after '91 crash https://t.co/MdBRU07h6y 4 days ago

slynnnowak1

sn Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas celebrates his 103rd birthday https://t.co/zhXIPvx9m3 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.