Daniel Craig Reunites with Adam Driver to Host 'Marriage Story' NYC Screening!

Tuesday, 10 December 2019
Daniel Craig joins Marriage Story star Adam Driver at a tastemaker screening of the film on Monday (December 9) at Metrograph in New York City. The 51-year-old actor worked with Adam, 36, in the 2017 movie Logan Lucky and he’s supporting him in his awards campaigning this season. Adam just received a Golden Globe nomination [...]
