Daniel Craig Reunites with Adam Driver to Host 'Marriage Story' NYC Screening! Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Daniel Craig joins Marriage Story star Adam Driver at a tastemaker screening of the film on Monday (December 9) at Metrograph in New York City. The 51-year-old actor worked with Adam, 36, in the 2017 movie Logan Lucky and he’s supporting him in his awards campaigning this season. Adam just received a Golden Globe nomination [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this たま@にゃあ RT @JustJared: Daniel Craig supports his former co-star Adam Driver while hosting a #MarriageStory tastemaker screening! https://t.co/LQqfb… 5 days ago La Casa Dei Sogni Daniel Craig Reunites with Adam Driver to Host 'Marriage Story' NYC Screening! https://t.co/m45UHB9rcw di @JustJared 5 days ago