Manic Street Preachers Hint At 'Gold Against The Soul' Re-Issue

Tuesday, 10 December 2019

With cryptic new Instagram post...



*Manic Street Preachers* seem to be hinting at a possible re-issue of their 1993 album 'Gold Against The Soul'.



The album followed their explosive debut 'Generation Terrorists', which the Welsh band vowed would sell 20 million copies - globally - before precipitating their untimely split.



Those sales weren't quite achieved at the time, leading to the calmer, rather more palatial arena rock sound of 'Gold Against The Soul'.



Often mis-understood and much-maligned - not least by the band themselves - it remains a stately listen, with nuanced songwriting and lyrical flair.



After all, those words were helmed by Richey Edwards and Nicky Wire...



Now Manic Street Preachers seem to be hinting at a re-issue, posting something cryptic on Instagram.





View this post on Instagram



xxxxx



A post shared by Manic Street Preachers (@manics) on



Dec 9, 2019 at 4:41am PST





More on that as it is confirmed.



Manic Street Preachers recently brought film maker Kieran Evans documentary Be Pure Be Vigilant Behave - shot on their 2014 'The Holy Bible' anniversary tour - to cinemas across the country.



