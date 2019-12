Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

House Republicans took to social media on Tuesday to respond to the Democrats’ unveiling of impeachment charges against President Donald Trump. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) described the articles of impeachment as “baseless” and “partisan,” adding, “They have no case for impeachment. No bribery. No quid pro quo. No abuse of power. The facts […] 👓 View full article