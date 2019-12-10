Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rep. Adam Schiff: Evidence of Trump’s Misconduct is ‘Overwhelming and Uncontested’

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
House Intelligence Committee chairman *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) proclaimed that the evidence is "overwhelming and uncontested" as he and his fellow Democrats announced their formal articles of impeachment against President *Donald Trump*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's 'abuse of his power has left us no choice' -Schiff

Trump's 'abuse of his power has left us no choice' -Schiff 02:22

 U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump &quot;solicited a foreign nation, Ukraine, to publicly announce investigations into his opponent,&quot; as Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LimGov

Limited Government RT @PolitixGal: Just days before Christmas, Democrats are going to take the radical step of impeaching Pres Trump despite the lack of evide… 1 minute ago

BroMark1611

#NoCollusion ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ #MAGAveteran This week, just days before Christmas, Democrats are going to take the radical step of impeaching President Trump d… https://t.co/yrF4yL0wGT 14 minutes ago

RETTinol

concetta RT @mitchellvii: Adam Schiff STILL refuses to admit any wrongdoing on the part of the FBI against Trump. He insists they "met the rigors o… 16 minutes ago

JeancarloNY

Jeancarlo Reynoso This week, just days before Christmas, Democrats are going to take the radical step of impeaching President Trump d… https://t.co/Kcwjt3XyjV 21 minutes ago

helton_howard

Howard Helton For 3 years, Rep Adam Schiff (D, CA) claimed he had ample evidence of impeachable offenses committed by President T… https://t.co/PU3mQopGg3 21 minutes ago

PolitixGal

PolitixGal Just days before Christmas, Democrats are going to take the radical step of impeaching Pres Trump despite the lack… https://t.co/qF4axdhLza 24 minutes ago

LittlePubGig

Critical Thinker @LittleHenry8 @NPR This week, just days before Christmas, Democrats are going to take the radical step of impeachin… https://t.co/cyKlHKFOOy 29 minutes ago

LittlePubGig

Critical Thinker @NPR This week, just days before Christmas, Democrats are going to take the radical step of impeaching President Tr… https://t.co/RCGFXyvxO3 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.