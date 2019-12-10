"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" - cast: Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Oliver Cooper, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis
Tuesday, 10 December 2019 () *Release date :* July 10, 2020
*Synopsis :* From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original "Ghostbusters" universe. In "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", ...
Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and more star in this first trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'. When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind....
