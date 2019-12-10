Global  

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - cast: Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Oliver Cooper, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 10 December 2019
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - cast: Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Oliver Cooper, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis*Release date :* July 10, 2020
*Synopsis :* From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original "Ghostbusters" universe. In "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", ...
Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard In 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' First Trailer

Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard In 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' First Trailer 02:32

 Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and more star in this first trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'. When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind....

