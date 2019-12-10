Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson

Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Jordyn Woods sat down for a lie detector test while appearing on Red Table Talk months ago after the scandal where she got cozy with Tristan Thompson, who at the time, was dating Khloe Kardashian. “Jordyn did take a lie detector test and it was Jordyn‘s request,” host Jada Pinkett Smith explained in a newly [...] 👓 View full article

