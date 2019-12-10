‘Hopefully We Will Make More Movies Like This’: Julia Stiles On ‘Hustlers,’ & Jennifer Lopez

Jimmy's Brother @TrentSnitz @okcthunder @CP3 Man that contract will always be garbage though with a guy like that. Hopefully that… https://t.co/aEKqAUBfov 6 minutes ago

Deborah Grace#pvkeyboard warrior RT @DeborahMeaden: Yes and it will be worse without EU migrant workers who pay more in than they take out thus shouldering a disproportiona… 9 minutes ago

Code a Rainha do Duel Links RT @Vhyper1985: Capcom Figure Collection Navigators & Axl, needs to be more merch of these characters, hopefully Capcom will make more some… 32 minutes ago

SoulfulVoice @ponettes I know right? *sigh* I hope this trip got him rejuvenated for his regular work tho! And hopefully this ex… https://t.co/xPHIo0yZAT 2 hours ago

Eugene VanArsdale Colin West and Christine West thank you for the beautiful Christmas card and bringing me up to date. Hopefully in t… https://t.co/8O3p7LpotY 2 hours ago

Nick G @realDonaldTrump Man, the Dems are too weak! They have no chance against you! It’s like real football vs hand touch… https://t.co/qORzkIcGVy 2 hours ago

Cecelia Capra RT @Nat_the_Lich: 2019 is almost over, so I thought about doing a small art summary. Thank you for sticking around and supporting my work.… 2 hours ago