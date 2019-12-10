Global  

Chuck Schumer Shreds Trump, Fox News for Promoting ‘Baseless Conspiracy Theories’ in Rousing Floor Speech

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Senate Minority Leader *Chuck Schumer* (D-NY) railed against Donald Trump in a speech accusing the president and Fox News of promoting "baseless conspiracy theories" between each other and slamming those who don't fall in line.
