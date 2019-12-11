Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jessica Biel Encouraged Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize After Alisha Wainwright Controversy (Report)

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Jessica Biel reportedly urged Justin Timberlake to issue a public apology following his and Alisha Wainwright‘s PDA scandal. The 37-year-old Limetown actress’s husband, 38, was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star. “Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Jessica Biel Back On Instagram After JT's Apology

Jessica Biel Back On Instagram After JT's Apology 00:39

 According to Extra, Jessica Biel broke her social media silence following her husband's apology after a photo surfaced of him holding his costar's hand in public. But Biel did not talk about her and hubby, Justin Timberlake. Instead, her Instagram post was a fitness and wellness ad for Gaiam. In a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeenaBhatiya

Meena Bhatiya Jessica Biel 'Encouraged' Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize to Her for His Photo Scandal… https://t.co/IS89JR8ibX 3 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Apparently Jessica Biel 'Encouraged' Justin Timberlake To Publicly Apologize For His Photo Scandal… https://t.co/9Y5Ti7tyrA 5 days ago

herringbonelife

The Herringbone Life RT @PreventionMag: Jessica Biel 'Encouraged' Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize to Her for His Photo Scandal https://t.co/sO6hc4XZvM 5 days ago

PreventionMag

Prevention Magazine Jessica Biel 'Encouraged' Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize to Her for His Photo Scandal https://t.co/sO6hc4XZvM 5 days ago

sexycises

Sexycises Jessica Biel ‘Encouraged’ Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize to Her for His Photo Scandal “Jessica was very up… https://t.co/Tsl3tP9aiI 5 days ago

KelleyLi1974

KelleyLi1974 Why am I not surprised by this?🤷 ... Jessica Biel 'Encouraged' Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize to Her for… https://t.co/9TBR9ATLyz 6 days ago

luckygiftbox

Your Lucky Gift Box Jessica Biel 'Encouraged' Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize to Her for His Photo Scandal… https://t.co/XXAGRWNBQO 6 days ago

paknews

Pakistan News Jessica Biel encouraged Justin Timberlake to issue public apology over Alisha Wainwright: report https://t.co/dYt8g6odog 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.