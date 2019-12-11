Jessica Biel Encouraged Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize After Alisha Wainwright Controversy (Report)
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () Jessica Biel reportedly urged Justin Timberlake to issue a public apology following his and Alisha Wainwright‘s PDA scandal. The 37-year-old Limetown actress’s husband, 38, was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star. “Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” [...]
According to Extra, Jessica Biel broke her social media silence following her husband's apology after a photo surfaced of him holding his costar's hand in public. But Biel did not talk about her and hubby, Justin Timberlake. Instead, her Instagram post was a fitness and wellness ad for Gaiam. In a...
