Kathy Scruggs Wiki: Facts About the AJC Reporter Portrayed in the “Richard Jewell” Biopic

The Clint Eastwood directorial venture, Richard Jewell is set to release on December 13, 2019 and it’s already stirring a debate, particularly for its portrayal of Journalist Kathy Scruggs by Olivia Wilde. If you recall this bit of history, Richard Jewell is the security guard who saved people during the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing. […]

 The cast of "Richard Jewell", including Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, and Jon Hamm, and director Clint Eastwood, respond to criticism over their new movie "Richard Jewell" after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution editor-in-chief Kevin G. Riley challenged the accuracy of the film.

