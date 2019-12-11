Chhapaak: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli praises Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for making this film
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () The trailer of Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak released on December 10, and as expected, the viewers were highly impressed by the efforts the entire team has poured in to narrate a very crucial and emotionally moving story. It seems the makers have a winner coming their way soon!
The much awaited trailer of 'Chhapaak' starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is finally out now. In the film Deepika plays the role of Malti a character inspired by a acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.