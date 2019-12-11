Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she wasn't hired for James Bond film because of this reason
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be the second woman ever to be credited for a Bond movie script, but the Fleabag creator insists her gender was not the reason for her appointment. She said it was exciting to work on No Time To Die, in which Daniel Craig will play 007 for the final time. There was speculation that she was hired to make...
Phoebe Waller-Bridge wasn't hired for Bond just to help with 'the ladies' The star was enlisted to help with the writing on the forthcoming James Bond movie but insists her gender wasn't mentioned when asked if she would be a part of the film. She said: She said: The creator admits she had mentioned...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
RAHUL ROY Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says She Wasn’t Hired for James Bond Film Because of Her Gender https://t.co/zSGnqNI83k https://t.co/MkNatJnKw6 4 days ago
Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: Phoebe Waller-Bridge says not hired for James Bond film because of her gender https://t.co/FolSlKXQPX 4 days ago