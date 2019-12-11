Michael Douglas says America's two-party system not working: 'Collaboration is vilified' Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Michael Douglas is gravely concerned about America's political climate. The actor, 75, appeared in a 10-minute video titled "Unbreaking America: Divided We Fall," claiming America's political system has been "hijacked" so that "those with power keep it." Michael Douglas is gravely concerned about America's political climate. The actor, 75, appeared in a 10-minute video titled "Unbreaking America: Divided We Fall," claiming America's political system has been "hijacked" so that "those with power keep it." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this