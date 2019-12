Listen: Cam’ron Digs Deep Into His Past W/ New BIG DEAL Banger – “Drama, That’s When The Feds Pull Up To Your Mama House” Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

New York rapper Cam’ron is telling real-life stories. Killa Cam has come through this week with his latest Purple Haze 2 anthem, “Big Deal,” for the masses. Listen and comment below!



