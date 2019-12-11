Watch: DaBaby + Drake Turn Up For Toronto – “Shared The Stage W/ A Legend Tonight” Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

North Carolina rapper DaBaby is far from local. The hip-hop heavyweight pulled through this week for an epic performance in Canada and even treated attendees to a surprise Drake set. Watch and comment below! @dababy thank you for letting me on your stage tonight Shared the stage w/ a legend tonight . @champagnepapi💯



