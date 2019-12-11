Global  

Trump Campaign, RNC Rip CNN for Not Covering Lindsey Graham Opener at Horowitz Hearing: ‘Does It Not Fit Your Narrative?’

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 December 2019
Today is the big Michael Horowitz Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. Chairman Lindsey Graham opened with a fiery opening statement going off on the serious errors found in the report. CNN got some serious criticism on Twitter, particularly from the Trump campaign and the RNC, for not airing Graham’s opener live. CNN took […]
News video: DOJ watchdog: FBI did not place informants in Trump campaign

DOJ watchdog: FBI did not place informants in Trump campaign 01:52

 Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before a Senate panel he found no evidence that the FBI used confidential informants to infiltrate the Trump campaign in 2016, in contrast with allegations by President Trump and U.S Attorney General William Barr that the bureau...

