Lindsey Graham Opens Michael Horowitz Hearing by Slamming Media Coverage of His Report

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) opened Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s hearing before the Senate, Wednesday, by slamming the media’s coverage of Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. “Crossfire Hurricane was probably the best name ever given to an investigation in the history of investigations […] 👓 View full article

