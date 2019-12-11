Lindsey Graham Opens Michael Horowitz Hearing by Slamming Media Coverage of His Report
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) opened Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s hearing before the Senate, Wednesday, by slamming the media’s coverage of Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. “Crossfire Hurricane was probably the best name ever given to an investigation in the history of investigations […]
The Justice Department’s internal watchdog criticized the FBI’s probe on President Donald Trump. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee he was alarmed that “so many basic and fundamental errors” occurred. DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said: "I think the activities we found here don't...
