Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger Couple Up To Celebrate Chanel N°5 In The Snow Launch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Norman Reedus is dapper as he poses alongside his love Diane Kruger while attending Chanel’s Chanel N°5 In The Snow Launch Party held at The Standard on the High Line on Tuesday (December 10) in New York City. The 50-year-old The Walking Dead star and the 43-year-old National Treasure actress were joined at the event [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Diane Kruger: My daughter always comes first now [Video]Diane Kruger: My daughter always comes first now

Diane Kruger has admitted that since the birth of her daughter her responsibilities as a mother come before her career.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published


