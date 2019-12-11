Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Young-Hollywood Masses

E! Online Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Hailee Steinfeld had as promising a film debut as a young actress could ever hope to have. She was 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role as a plucky frontier girl out to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ How Hailee Steinfeld Separated Herself From the Young-Hollywood Masses https://t.co/uafn9U3az5 1 week ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/DYIUJbLNuU Hailee Steinfeld had as promising a film debut as a young actress could ever hope to have.… https://t.co/yFh1tKQGL1 1 week ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #hailee_steinfeldbirthdaysmoviesfeaturesapple_newstop_stories How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Young-Holly… 1 week ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #hailee_steinfeldbirthdaysmoviesfeaturesapple_newstop_stories How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Y… https://t.co/8AQAYM5lEE 1 week ago

thedextazlab

🗣️ How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Young-Hollywood Masses https://t.co/LAGJ8qOhr2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.