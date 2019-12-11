How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Young-Hollywood Masses Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Hailee Steinfeld had as promising a film debut as a young actress could ever hope to have. She was 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role as a plucky frontier girl out to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ✨Laura Fernandez ✨ How Hailee Steinfeld Separated Herself From the Young-Hollywood Masses https://t.co/uafn9U3az5 1 week ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/DYIUJbLNuU Hailee Steinfeld had as promising a film debut as a young actress could ever hope to have.… https://t.co/yFh1tKQGL1 1 week ago Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #hailee_steinfeldbirthdaysmoviesfeaturesapple_newstop_stories How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Young-Holly… 1 week ago Manfred Rosenberg #hailee_steinfeldbirthdaysmoviesfeaturesapple_newstop_stories How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Y… https://t.co/8AQAYM5lEE 1 week ago 🗣️ How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Young-Hollywood Masses https://t.co/LAGJ8qOhr2 1 week ago