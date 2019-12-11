Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Former New Jersey Republican governor *Chris Christie* was a guest host on The View today, and he duked it out with his co-hosts on whether President *Donald Trump* will be impeached.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hayor45cepeda

BLESS THE LORD X Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/eOmtF2idUJ 5 days ago

Dawnmist723

Dawnmist 🇺🇸🌊🌀 Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/SIiup5Grqe 5 days ago

chasdiem

Chas Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/A56rk63bO4 5 days ago

BruceDouglass

IronmanBruce RT @cj_disabledVet: Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump https://… 5 days ago

cj_disabledVet

010100100110010101110011011010010111001101110100 Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump https://t.co/p5ftX5GlRY 5 days ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/GhPPS8SqEG 5 days ago

rjspann1

Ricky J Spann Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/goFIEUvTN9 5 days ago

bromoore

Zulu Yama Gumbo Sunny Hostin, Chris Christie Spar on Trump Impeachment https://t.co/RNI5YdQc1A 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.