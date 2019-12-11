Former New Jersey Republican governor *Chris Christie* was a guest host on The View today, and he duked it out with his co-hosts on whether President *Donald Trump* will be impeached.

You Might Like

Tweets about this BLESS THE LORD X Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/eOmtF2idUJ 5 days ago Dawnmist 🇺🇸🌊🌀 Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/SIiup5Grqe 5 days ago Chas Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/A56rk63bO4 5 days ago IronmanBruce RT @cj_disabledVet: Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump https://… 5 days ago 010100100110010101110011011010010111001101110100 Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump https://t.co/p5ftX5GlRY 5 days ago Al Johnson Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/GhPPS8SqEG 5 days ago Ricky J Spann Chris Christie, The View Spar on Impeachment: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’ for GOP to Impeach Clinton, But Not Trump… https://t.co/goFIEUvTN9 5 days ago Zulu Yama Gumbo Sunny Hostin, Chris Christie Spar on Trump Impeachment https://t.co/RNI5YdQc1A 5 days ago