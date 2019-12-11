Global  

Millie Bobby Brown & Michelle Pfeiffer Take Home Awards at WWD Beauty Inc Awards 2019

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Millie Bobby Brown hits the carpet at the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards held at Rainbow Room on Wednesday morning (December 11) in New York City. The 15-year-old Stranger Things star was joined at the event by Michelle Pfeiffer and Paris Hilton. Millie took home the award for Specialty Launch of the Year for her [...]
News video: Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Honored at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards

Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Honored at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards 00:48

 Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Honored at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards. The 'Stranger Things' actress and the 17-year-old singer joined Juan Pablo Di Pace . in being the top honorees at the 14th annual award ceremony hosted by animal rights group PETA. Brown was presented with the Best Side...

