Millie Bobby Brown & Michelle Pfeiffer Take Home Awards at WWD Beauty Inc Awards 2019

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Millie Bobby Brown hits the carpet at the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards held at Rainbow Room on Wednesday morning (December 11) in New York City. The 15-year-old Stranger Things star was joined at the event by Michelle Pfeiffer and Paris Hilton. Millie took home the award for Specialty Launch of the Year for her [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Honored at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards 00:48 Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Honored at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards. The 'Stranger Things' actress and the 17-year-old singer joined Juan Pablo Di Pace . in being the top honorees at the 14th annual award ceremony hosted by animal rights group PETA. Brown was presented with the Best Side...