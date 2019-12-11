Global  

Brandon Routh Reveals How He Was Asked To Be Superman In 'Crisis On Infinite Earths'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Brandon Routh is opening up about getting the chance to play Superman once again in the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover. The Legends of Tomorrow actor reprised his Clark Kent/Superman role from Superman Returns, and he dished about returning to the character while appearing at Build Series by Yahoo on Tuesday (December 10) in New [...]
