Kate Middleton is paying tribute to her late mother-in-law. The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore Princess Diana‘s tiara to Queen Elizabeth‘s Diplomatic Reception on Wednesday evening (December 11) at Buckingham Palace in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton Queen Elizabeth gifted Princess Diana with the tiara as a wedding present [...]

