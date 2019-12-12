Alex Borstein Almost Quit Acting Before 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Audition - Watch!

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Alex Borstein is dishing on the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! The 48-year-old actress stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (December 10) to discuss season three of her award-winning comedy series. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alex Borstein During her interview, Alex revealed that she was just about [...] 👓 View full article

