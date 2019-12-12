Kevin Bacon & Jesse Eisenberg Join 'All in the Family' Live Special on ABC
Thursday, 12 December 2019 () Kevin Bacon and Jesse Eisenberg have join the star-studded cast of ABC’s All in the Family! The two actors along with Justina Machado have joined the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, Hollywood Reporter reports. Kevin, Jesse, and Justina will be joining returning stars Woody Harrelson (Archie), Marisa Tomei (Edith), Ellie Kemper (Gloria) [...]
The star-studded cast has been announced! For 'All in the Family,' Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz are set to reprise their iconic roles, along with Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado whose roles will be announced live. 'Good Times' will feature Viola...
