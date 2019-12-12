Doug Collins Accuses Dems of ‘Three-Year Vendetta’ Against Trump: They Just Want ’30-Second Commercial Saying We Impeached’ Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins blasted the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, attacking the process as the culmination of a “three-year vendetta” by the Democratic Party, claiming they only want a “30-second commercial saying ‘we impeached him.'” Collins’ opening statement came on Wednesday evening as the House Judiciary Committee began to debate […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nothing Dumbass Doug Collins accuses Dems of “besmirking the dead.” 🤦‍♂️ 5 days ago Media Watch New from Mediaite → Doug Collins Accuses Dems of ‘Three-Year Vendetta’ Against Trump: They Just Want ’30-Second Com… https://t.co/PYEiVDLFNg 6 days ago Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ Doug Collins Accuses Dems of ‘Three-Year Vendetta’ Against Trump: They Just Want ’30-Second Commercial Saying We Im… https://t.co/kzjfccc5zd 6 days ago Terry RT @concit1USA: Doug Collins accuses Dems of 'tearing down a world leader'. Uh, does he lead on his knees? 6 days ago DSS Still Serving RT @Mediaite: Doug Collins Accuses Dems of 'Three-Year Vendetta' Against Trump: They Just Want '30-Second Commercial Saying We Impeached' h… 6 days ago concerned citizen Doug Collins accuses Dems of 'tearing down a world leader'. Uh, does he lead on his knees? 6 days ago ENM News House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins blasted the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, attacki… https://t.co/972M3xDYtD 6 days ago