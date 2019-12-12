Hayden Panettiere Returns to Social Media to Debut Dramatic, New Haircut

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published Selena Gomez Shag Haircut With Bangs 00:32 Selena Gomez is one of our favorite celebrities for many reasons, from her bops to her real talk on social media. But another of the best things about the singer, actress, and producer is the fact that she’s completely unafraid to change up her look, especially when it comes to her hairstyles....