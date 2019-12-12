Global  

Robbie Williams: My daughter a more talented singer than me

Sify Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 12 (IANS) Rock star Robbie Williams says his seven-year-old daughter is a better singer than him.
News video: Robbie Williams: 'My daughter is a better singer than me'

Robbie Williams: 'My daughter is a better singer than me' 00:31

 Robbie Williams has said he believes his eldest daughter Teddy is destined for a career in music.

