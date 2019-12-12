'Masked Singer' Semi-Finals Recap: Grammy Winner Is Unmasked in Double Elimination Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

In this episode, the singers give judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy a gift as two contestants are unmasked and sent home. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this