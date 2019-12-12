Global  

Carey Mulligan is Out for Revenge in 'Promising Young Woman' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
The trailer for Carey Mulligan‘s new movie Promising Young Woman has been released! The 34-year-old actress stars in the new thriller written and directed by Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carey Mulligan Here’s the synopsis: “Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly [...]
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Movie

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Movie 02:46

 PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is...

Tweets about this

SkylerLuttrell

Skyler Luttrell RT @TheFilmStage: The first poster for #PromisingYoungWoman starring Carey Mulligan. See the trailer ahead of a Sundance world premiere: ht… 5 hours ago

TheFilmStage

The Film Stage 📽 The first poster for #PromisingYoungWoman starring Carey Mulligan. See the trailer ahead of a Sundance world premie… https://t.co/xJ7ObeNbrt 6 hours ago

JulepJones

Jo ʬ⁸⁴ RT @women_direct: Carey Mulligan stars as a woman who gets revenge on attempted rapists in Promising Young Woman directed by Emerald Fennel… 18 hours ago

FilmsRanked

FilmsRanked Carey Mulligan takes revenge in the Promising Young Woman trailer https://t.co/Q8xqkEJEhJ https://t.co/PMX9JjvBlf 22 hours ago

caw111

christopher white RT @ELLEmagazine: Carey Mulligan Wants Revenge on the "Nice Guys" in Promising Young Woman Trailer https://t.co/unSqcIANgO 1 day ago

larryodean

Larry O. Dean ‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer: Carey Mulligan Out for Revenge | IndieWire https://t.co/p315Rg7JYA 1 day ago

ValQueen11x

Lindsay Hernandez RT @JorCru: Hi sorry just wanted to pop by and say PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN. That’s all. https://t.co/UXmiBLbEcM 2 days ago

JorCru

Jordan Crucchiola Hi sorry just wanted to pop by and say PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN. That’s all. https://t.co/UXmiBLbEcM 2 days ago

