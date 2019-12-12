Global  

Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer' to release in May 2020

Sify Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
New Delhi (India), Dec 12 (ANI): Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' in which she plays the titular role will hit the screens on May 8, next year.
