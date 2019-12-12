Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer' to release in May 2020 Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

New Delhi (India), Dec 12 (ANI): Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' in which she plays the titular role will hit the screens on May 8, next year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AZIndiaMedia The first look of Vidya Balan's character of the "human computer" and maths genius Shakuntala Devi has been unveile… https://t.co/S3Ic1XkNcb 2 days ago Milind Shirsath Vidya Balan announces the release date of Shakuntala Devi, but with a twist : Bollywood News https://t.co/rqfke5imvi https://t.co/HbTRxr0Hvi 4 days ago Uma Murthy Vidya Balan announces the release date of `Shakuntala Devi` https://t.co/5wqvLgOhYA https://t.co/Or5D1QeNg1 4 days ago Ajay Kumar Nandy ACTRESS VIDYA BALAN ANNOUNCED SHAKUNTALA DEVI RELEASE DATE WITH A MATH PROBLEM : https://t.co/3XnuseyuJZ https://t.co/dXFOdodO1P 4 days ago Desi Fashion- Chic Vidya Balan announces the release date of `Shakuntala Devi` https://t.co/uYEdzGSciS https://t.co/C7GZJYO1lM 5 days ago Filmistory New post: Vidya Balan Starrer Shakuntala Devi Gets A Release Date; To Clash With Two Other Movies https://t.co/nsptrrB9tm 5 days ago Yahoo India The release date of Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi has been set as 8 May 2020. https://t.co/mMIfmWCMPb 5 days ago Boldsky Vidya Balan Impresses Us With Her Sari And Her Jewellery Set Is A Gift From Her Sister @vidyabalan #fashion… https://t.co/8S06ihHMHi 5 days ago