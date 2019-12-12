Global  

Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey grace the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
It was definitely a star-studded night at the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards, it saw the many celebrated actors from the industry. Bollywood celebs like Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey, Sohum Shah, Tisca Chopra, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi, Surveen Chawla, Raj and D.K., Angad Bedi, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie...
