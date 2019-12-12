Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts says the FBI warned her of ‘a credible death threat made’ against her

Virginia Roberts, who said she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, claims she has been informed by the FBI about a “credible death threat” made against her.

