thegirlwiththearmbands You Need to Hear James Blake's Cover of Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over' https://t.co/8WQPqzEtCo via @billboard 3 days ago

ThinkYouKnowMusic Music News You Need to Hear James Blake's @jamesblake Cover of Billie Eilish's @billieeilish "When the Par… https://t.co/mkoGyApH7m 4 days ago

entertainment.ie We need to hear more of this. https://t.co/vCXfpcqCXo 5 days ago

Dead Horizon You Need to Hear James Blake's Cover of Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over' https://t.co/KMLyq4YJM6 https://t.co/moAkE2kbqH 5 days ago