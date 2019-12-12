Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

You Need to Hear James Blake's Cover of Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over'

Billboard.com Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
James Blake kicked off his Solo Piano mini-tour on Tuesday (Dec. 10) by delivering an ethereal cover of Billie Eilish's "When the Party...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish would probably be dead if it wasn't for her brother

Billie Eilish would probably be dead if it wasn't for her brother 00:41

 Billie Eilish heaped praise on her brother and songwriting partner, Finneas, as she accepted Variety's Hitmaker of the Year award on Saturday, insisting she wouldn't be alive without him.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TGWTAB

thegirlwiththearmbands You Need to Hear James Blake's Cover of Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over' https://t.co/8WQPqzEtCo via @billboard 3 days ago

HeatherDodd6

Heather Perry & Myla Pooh RT @ThinkYouKnowMus: Music News You Need to Hear James Blake's @jamesblake Cover of Billie Eilish's @billieeilish "When the Party'… 4 days ago

ThinkYouKnowMus

ThinkYouKnowMusic Music News You Need to Hear James Blake's @jamesblake Cover of Billie Eilish's @billieeilish "When the Par… https://t.co/mkoGyApH7m 4 days ago

entertainmentIE

entertainment.ie We need to hear more of this. https://t.co/vCXfpcqCXo 5 days ago

deadhorizonInc

Dead Horizon You Need to Hear James Blake's Cover of Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over' https://t.co/KMLyq4YJM6 https://t.co/moAkE2kbqH 5 days ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music You Need to Hear James Blake's Cover of Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over' https://t.co/dvh3O7n9Xs #billboard… https://t.co/kpF04g5CMA 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.