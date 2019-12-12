Finneas Performs 'I Lost a Friend' & 'I Don't Miss You At All' on 'Kimmel'! Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Finneas took to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage on Wednesday night (December 11) as the musical guest! The 22-year-old singer-songwriter and producer performed a pair of tracks – “I Lost a Friend” and “I Don’t Miss You At All” – from his recently released solo EP, Blood Harmony. Finneas is nominated for Producer of the [...] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Miki_Milos5 RT @billboard: Watch @finneas bring "I Lost a Friend" and "Don't Miss You At All" to the @JimmyKimmelLive stage https://t.co/Z2VGJBwWvk 2 days ago thegirlwiththearmbands Finneas Mesmerizes with 'I Lost a Friend' and 'I Don't Miss You At All' on 'Kimmel': Watch https://t.co/HkAmbn33FH via @billboard 1 week ago Víctor R. Villar FINNEAS performs “I Lost a Friend”, “I Don’t Miss You at All” on Kimmel: Watch https://t.co/5Vdj7bNijO 1 week ago