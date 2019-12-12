Global  

Finneas Performs 'I Lost a Friend' & 'I Don't Miss You At All' on 'Kimmel'!

Just Jared Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Finneas took to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage on Wednesday night (December 11) as the musical guest! The 22-year-old singer-songwriter and producer performed a pair of tracks – “I Lost a Friend” and “I Don’t Miss You At All” – from his recently released solo EP, Blood Harmony. Finneas is nominated for Producer of the [...]
