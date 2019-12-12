Global  

Trump Campaign Pastes President’s Head on Greta Thunberg’s Body

Mediaite Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
The Trump 2020 campaign posted a picture of President Donald Trump’s head pasted onto the body of Time magazine’s 16-year-old person of the year Greta Thunberg on Thursday. “When it comes to keeping his promises, there’s only one Person Of The Year,” posted the Trump campaign’s “War Room” Twitter account, along with a photoshopped picture of […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Campaign Shares Edited Time Cover Replacing Thunberg With Trump

Trump Campaign Shares Edited Time Cover Replacing Thunberg With Trump 00:35

 The Trump Campaign shared an edited Time cover.

