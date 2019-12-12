Global  

Amanda Bynes Flees From Sober Living Facility (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Amanda Bynes is reportedly no longer at her sober living facility. Not only that, but she has reportedly dropped out of school and stopped complying with her court-ordered conservatorship, according to The Blast on Thursday (December 12). According to the report, Amanda left the facility – which had guidelines for drug testing, curfew and mental [...]
News video: Amanda Bynes checks out of sober living house

Amanda Bynes checks out of sober living house 00:51

 Amanda Bynes has checked out of a sober living facility and is looking for a new place to live.

