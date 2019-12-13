Global  

Emily Blunt Supports Longtime Pal Sienna Miller at 'American Woman' NYC Screening!

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Sienna Miller hits the red carpet at The Cinema Society’s screening of her movie American Woman on Thursday (December 12) at Metrograph in New York City. The 37-year-old actress was joined at the event by her longtime friend Emily Blunt and Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Sienna and Emily have known each other for years and [...]
