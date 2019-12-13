Global  

Dua Lipa: 'Future Nostalgia' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen!

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Dua Lipa‘s new song “Future Nostalgia” is out now! The 24-year-old “Don’t Start Now” singer debuted the new track on Friday (December 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa “Tonight, on the last full moon of the decade my album title track FUTURE NOSTALGIA is outtt at MIDNIGHT on all platforms!!” she [...]
