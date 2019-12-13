Global  

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: 'Nobody But You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen!

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani duet on their new track “Nobody But You!” The 43-year-old country singer and the 50-year-old “Hollaback Girl” crooner teamed up for the new song, released on Friday (December 13). The track is off of Blake Shelton‘s new Fully Loaded: God’s Country compilation album. “Cannot wait for u all to hear [...]
News video: Blake Shelton wants to forget who he was before Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton wants to forget who he was before Gwen Stefani 01:04

 'The Voice' star Blake Shelton says he'd rather forget what he was like before his relationship with Gwen Stefani.

