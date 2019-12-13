Global  

Candace Cameron-Bure's 'Baby Got Back' Rapping & Twerking Was Shown to 'All of Hollywood' (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Candace Cameron-Bure had an unexpected audience when she rapped and twerked to Sir Mix-a-Lot‘s “Baby Got Back” at the Fuller House wrap party! The 43-year-old Fuller House actress recently paid a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. In the footage, shared by host Kelly Clarkson, Candace and her co-stars Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin sing [...]
