Lucy Boynton, Tessa Thompson, & Many More Celebrate Loewe's New York Store Opening

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Lucy Boynton, Tessa Thompson, and Kaia Gerber pose for photos while attending the opening of Loewe‘s new store on Tuesday (December 10) at The Sinclair-Fletcher Mansion in New York City. So many stars stepped out to celebrate at the holiday party with Loewe‘s creative director Jonathan Anderson. Other celebs included Lucy‘s The Politician co-star Julia [...]
